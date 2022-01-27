Raymond James Raises Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target to $140.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.33.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $110.26 on Monday. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $58.26 and a 52 week high of $115.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of -22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -27.50%.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 743.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 21,345 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,262,000. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 30,212 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 20.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

