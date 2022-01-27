Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €150.00 ($170.45) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 120.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DHER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €139.00 ($157.95) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($176.14) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($204.55) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($194.32) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €155.88 ($177.13).

ETR:DHER opened at €68.08 ($77.36) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €78.24 ($88.91) and a 1 year high of €141.95 ($161.31). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €98.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of €111.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

