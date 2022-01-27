JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) a €66.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($75.00) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($89.77) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €86.00 ($97.73) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €73.00 ($82.95) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €71.43 ($81.17).

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR:LXS opened at €54.54 ($61.98) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €54.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is €58.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and a PE ratio of 19.43. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €50.46 ($57.34) and a 1 year high of €67.38 ($76.57). The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.73.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.