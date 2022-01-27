Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €117.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser La…

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €117.00 ($132.95) price objective by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La… in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La…’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($109.09) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($104.55) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($112.50) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kion Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €102.75 ($116.76).

FRA KGX opened at €81.94 ($93.11) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($65.76) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($92.98). The company’s fifty day moving average is €95.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is €91.07.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

