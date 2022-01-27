Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €111.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been given a €111.00 ($126.14) price target by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($153.41) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($139.77) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($107.95) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($96.59) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €103.79 ($117.94).

ETR:BMW opened at €94.17 ($107.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion and a PE ratio of 5.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €92.13 and its 200 day moving average price is €86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €68.36 ($77.68) and a 12 month high of €100.42 ($114.11).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

