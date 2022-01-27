Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on NOV (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,616 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,353% compared to the typical daily volume of 180 put options.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOV shares. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in NOV by 1,032.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 387.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 65.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 13,428 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 110.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOV opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. NOV has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.79.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NOV will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

