Financial Analysis: MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) and RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME)

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) and RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

78.5% of MercadoLibre shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of MercadoLibre shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of RTCORE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MercadoLibre and RTCORE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MercadoLibre $3.97 billion 12.14 -$710,000.00 $1.59 613.61 RTCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RTCORE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MercadoLibre.

Volatility & Risk

MercadoLibre has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RTCORE has a beta of 10.81, meaning that its stock price is 981% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MercadoLibre and RTCORE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MercadoLibre 1.26% 28.07% 2.08% RTCORE N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MercadoLibre and RTCORE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MercadoLibre 0 2 10 0 2.83 RTCORE 0 0 0 0 N/A

MercadoLibre currently has a consensus target price of $1,898.33, suggesting a potential upside of 94.57%. Given MercadoLibre’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe MercadoLibre is more favorable than RTCORE.

Summary

MercadoLibre beats RTCORE on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc. engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions. The company was founded by Marcos Eduardo Galperin on October 15, 1999 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

RTCORE Company Profile

RTCORE Inc provides software solutions. It engages in the development of Real Time Core Processing System, a cloud-native software to displace the monolithic systems plaguing industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as iSocialy, Inc. and changed its name to RTCORE Inc in September 2020. RTCORE Inc is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.