Brokerages Expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $497.88 Million

Equities analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will announce $497.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $491.24 million and the highest is $508.90 million. Minerals Technologies posted sales of $431.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Minerals Technologies.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.24 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $676,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,194,634.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,754 shares of company stock worth $2,510,492. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 80.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the second quarter worth about $2,615,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the third quarter worth about $478,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the second quarter worth about $682,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 24.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,707,000 after buying an additional 64,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

MTX opened at $69.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $61.59 and a 12 month high of $88.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.40.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.