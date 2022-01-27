Analysts Set Expectations for ICICI Bank Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ICICI Bank in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Sharma now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ICICI Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

IBN stock opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.62. ICICI Bank has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $22.34.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 444.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 199.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in ICICI Bank by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in ICICI Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 20.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

