Analysts Set Expectations for ICICI Bank Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ICICI Bank in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Sharma now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ICICI Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS.
IBN stock opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.62. ICICI Bank has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $22.34.
ICICI Bank Company Profile
ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.
