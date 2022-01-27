Piper Sandler Comments on Marathon Petroleum Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marathon Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

MPC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.15.

MPC stock opened at $70.98 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $42.32 and a 1 year high of $75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.30. The firm has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

