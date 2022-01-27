Truist Financial Trims Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Target Price to $20.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a market perform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.82.

Shares of BE opened at $14.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 3.59. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,615 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $49,984.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 36,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $1,256,637.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,662 shares of company stock worth $3,829,970 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 77.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,334,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824,020 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $11,026,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,635,000 after buying an additional 830,019 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $10,129,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 51.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,115,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,830,000 after buying an additional 717,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

