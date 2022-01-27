Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $41.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.25.

Shares of CSX opened at $33.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,976,237,000 after purchasing an additional 124,203,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in CSX by 197.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,006,480,000 after purchasing an additional 62,168,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 201.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415,872 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 199.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,121,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $773,815,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055,096 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in CSX by 250.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,988,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,241,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281,949 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

