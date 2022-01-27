Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $690.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $770.00.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Charter Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $869.00 to $847.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Charter Communications from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $740.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $766.04.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $555.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $99.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $633.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $704.10. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $549.59 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 22.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

