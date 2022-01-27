Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report released on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PPBI. Raymond James cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average is $40.54.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 40.06%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter worth $32,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $85,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter worth $96,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $273,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $34,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

