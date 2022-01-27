BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) PT Raised to CHF 5

BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from CHF 4 to CHF 5 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BELIMO from CHF 299 to CHF 325 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.75.

BELIMO stock opened at $500.26 on Tuesday. BELIMO has a one year low of $400.00 and a one year high of $7,916.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $549.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $524.48.

BELIMO Holding AG engages in the development, production, and marketing of actuator solutions for controlling heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. It operates through the following reportable segments: Europe, Americas, Asia Pacific, and Shared Services. The Europe, Americas, AsiaPacific segments engages in the distribution and sale of Belimo products.

