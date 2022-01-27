Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aptinyx in a report released on Sunday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.20). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptinyx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Aptinyx stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51. Aptinyx has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a current ratio of 21.07.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Aptinyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Aptinyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aptinyx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joan W. Miller acquired 17,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $50,091.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashish Khanna purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 168,100 shares of company stock valued at $387,751. Insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

