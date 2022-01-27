Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Lowered by Analyst

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Schlumberger in a report issued on Monday, January 24th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.05.

Shares of SLB opened at $39.80 on Wednesday. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $40.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 2.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,052,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,842,872,000 after buying an additional 1,373,010 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $772,337,000 after buying an additional 6,878,959 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,715,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,531,000 after buying an additional 362,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,694,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,734,000 after purchasing an additional 72,120 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,866 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

