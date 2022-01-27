FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the building manufacturing company will post earnings per share of $8.90 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.05.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $64.47 on Wednesday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.75.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern purchased 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $359,734.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 57,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,800 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 12,614 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

