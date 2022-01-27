Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.20 million for the quarter.

OXLC opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.60. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $8.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 153.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 22,489 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 34.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 12,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 247.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 122,225 shares in the last quarter.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

