Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.89. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 3,669 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Patriot National Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $58.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 5.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 340,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 86,332 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 450.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 189,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 155,013 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 145,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 44,965 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,201,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

About Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK)

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary, offers consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, government, non-profit entities, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The firm’s deposit products include checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

