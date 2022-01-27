First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.77. First Financial Northwest shares last traded at $16.66, with a volume of 4,396 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Northwest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $155.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

In other First Financial Northwest news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $239,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in First Financial Northwest by 245.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Financial Northwest by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Northwest in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Financial Northwest by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in First Financial Northwest by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

