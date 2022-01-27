UBS Group Upgrades NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) to Buy

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NWG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.79.

NYSE:NWG opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. NatWest Group has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $6.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.39.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 20.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NatWest Group will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 1,586.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 598,618 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 763.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 594,905 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,830,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,603,000 after buying an additional 504,675 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 35.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,309,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after buying an additional 345,955 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,656,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,903,000 after buying an additional 339,452 shares during the period. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

