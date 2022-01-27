Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.01% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.52. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 25.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadstone Net Lease (BNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.