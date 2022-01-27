Mizuho Lowers Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target to $24.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Mizuho from $43.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TOST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Toast from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.22.

Shares of Toast stock opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.92. Toast has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $69.93.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $486.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Toast will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 101,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $3,056,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 366,409 shares of company stock worth $11,426,891.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

