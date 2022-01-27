Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Coverage Initiated at Atlantic Securities

Analysts at Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TWLO. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.36.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $179.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.32. Twilio has a twelve month low of $175.36 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total value of $134,229.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $208,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,729 shares of company stock valued at $17,203,997 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 345.6% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,668 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Twilio by 39.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,055 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its position in shares of Twilio by 249.1% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,745,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,536 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,247,000 after purchasing an additional 920,349 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at about $226,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

