Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) to Strong Sell

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BROOKE GROUP LTD. is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and the sale of information processing systems. It also has investments in a number of additional companies engaged in a diverse group of businesses. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

NYSE VGR opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.04. Vector Group has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $652.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.80 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vector Group will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Vector Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

