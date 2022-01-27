Analyzing Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) & Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.9% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Entrée Resources and Perpetua Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$6.00 million ($0.04) -16.78 Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$220.63 million ($0.60) -6.12

Entrée Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perpetua Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Entrée Resources and Perpetua Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrée Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 Perpetua Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00

Entrée Resources currently has a consensus target price of $1.05, indicating a potential upside of 56.48%. Perpetua Resources has a consensus target price of $17.13, indicating a potential upside of 366.62%. Given Perpetua Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Entrée Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Entrée Resources and Perpetua Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrée Resources N/A N/A -86.86% Perpetua Resources N/A -44.48% -33.59%

Summary

Perpetua Resources beats Entrée Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company that focuses on the exploration, development, and acquisition of base metal projects. The firm explores for gold and copper metals. Its projects includes two separate land holdings Oyu Tolgoi mining and Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi. The company was founded by Cary Pinkowski on July 19, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA. The company’s mineral project is the Stibnite Gold Project, which contains mineral deposits and focuses to explore, evaluate and redevelop all of the deposits known as the Hangar Flats Deposit, West End Deposit and Yellow Pine Deposit, all of which are located within the Stibnite Gold Project. The company was founded on February 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

