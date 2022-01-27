Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target to $57.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $214.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.57.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $25,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.