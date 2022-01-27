FY2021 EPS Estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:WTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report released on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the company will earn $13.86 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.77. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q4 2022 earnings at $7.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.79 EPS.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

WTW opened at $225.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.77. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $199.78 and a 1 year high of $271.87.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.