FY2022 EPS Estimates for Preferred Bank Lifted by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Preferred Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $6.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.25. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $7.06 EPS.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 16.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.

PFBC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens raised shares of Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $77.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $47.84 and a 12 month high of $81.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 2.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 1.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 8.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 8.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

