Equitable Group Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.52 Per Share (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Equitable Group in a research report issued on Sunday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.52 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.64. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C$2.11. The firm had revenue of C$162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.88 million.

EQB has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitable Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$172.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.81.

EQB stock opened at C$69.90 on Wednesday. Equitable Group has a 12-month low of C$51.17 and a 12-month high of C$84.78. The stock has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$72.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$111.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 9,900 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.20, for a total transaction of C$784,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,026,844.80. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,900 shares of company stock worth $1,024,580.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

