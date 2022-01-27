Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) Issued By National Bank Financial

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tecsys in a research report issued on Sunday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Tecsys in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James set a C$70.00 price target on Tecsys and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of TCS stock opened at C$39.60 on Tuesday. Tecsys has a 1 year low of C$36.51 and a 1 year high of C$66.58. The stock has a market cap of C$576.69 million and a PE ratio of 123.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$48.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.18, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Tecsys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.25%.

About Tecsys

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

