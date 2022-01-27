Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.87.

A number of research analysts have commented on PNW shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Guggenheim lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PNW opened at $69.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $88.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 67.19%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

