Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of OBNK opened at $42.40 on Thursday. Origin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.40. The firm has a market cap of $996.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $68.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 32.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp in the third quarter worth $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Origin Bancorp by 68.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Origin Bancorp by 164.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Origin Bancorp by 155.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Origin Bancorp by 114,116.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

