Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Parsons Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:PSN)

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) – Analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Parsons in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50.

Get Parsons alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair cut shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

PSN stock opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Parsons has a one year low of $30.55 and a one year high of $45.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 57.54, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $956.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.00 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

In other Parsons news, insider Michael Richard Kolloway acquired 6,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $190,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carey A. Smith acquired 10,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,196 shares of company stock valued at $505,865 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 160,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 40,120 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Parsons during the 2nd quarter worth $6,046,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Parsons by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in Parsons by 16.3% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 118,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 16,575 shares during the last quarter.

About Parsons

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.