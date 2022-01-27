Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $3.100-$3.100 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $3.10 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $142.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.96 and its 200 day moving average is $168.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $134.36 and a 52-week high of $204.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $1,374,927.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $1,630,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,965 shares of company stock valued at $14,280,048 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWKS. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.47.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

