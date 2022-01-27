Alico (ALCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. Alico had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 32.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts expect Alico to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.06. The company has a market cap of $267.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.53. Alico has a 52-week low of $28.54 and a 52-week high of $39.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alico in the third quarter valued at about $536,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alico by 31.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Alico by 3.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alico

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operations in agriculture, land management, and natural resources. It operates through Alico Citrus and, and Land Management and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

