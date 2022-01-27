Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schroders from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.30.

Shares of SHNWF opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. Schroders has a 12 month low of $44.25 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.45.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

