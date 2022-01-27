American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.03.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $37.96 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.46, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.