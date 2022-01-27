ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed by ACRES Capital, LLC, a subsidiary of ACRES Capital Corp., a private commercial real estate lender exclusively to middle market CRE lending with a focus on multifamily, student housing, hospitality, industrial and office. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., formerly known as Exantas Capital Corp., is based in WESTBURY, N.Y. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE ACR opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 263.53, a current ratio of 263.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $112.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.91.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.64). ACRES Commercial Realty had a net margin of 104.89% and a return on equity of 1.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ACRES Commercial Realty will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $602,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 29.1% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after buying an additional 82,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the third quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 135.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 17,813 shares in the last quarter. 38.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

