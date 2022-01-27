AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.85

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$25.85 and traded as high as C$26.25. AltaGas shares last traded at C$25.75, with a volume of 829,017 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALA. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.68.

The stock has a market cap of C$7.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.85.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$831.99 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.8500001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is 64.02%.

About AltaGas (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

