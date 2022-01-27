Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.28

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €48.28 ($54.86) and traded as high as €50.99 ($57.94). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €50.82 ($57.75), with a volume of 3,264,976 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is €48.23 and its 200 day moving average is €48.28.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:BAYN)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.