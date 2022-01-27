Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.88

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.88 and traded as high as C$3.49. Trican Well Service shares last traded at C$3.40, with a volume of 2,693,246 shares.

TCW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Trican Well Service to C$3.85 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Trican Well Service to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perfomr” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. upgraded Trican Well Service to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.92.

The company has a market cap of C$845.95 million and a PE ratio of -40.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$164.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$154.38 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

