Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at CIBC

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

RHUHF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$53.50 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. National Bankshares raised shares of Richelieu Hardware to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

OTCMKTS:RHUHF opened at $38.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.62. Richelieu Hardware has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $38.96.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. engages in the import, distribution, and manufacture of specialty hardware and complementary products. Its products include decorative hardware; screws and fasteners; furniture equipment; kitchen and bathroom accessories; sliding system solutions; glass hardware; surfaces, panels, and edgebanding; glues, silicons, and caulking; tools and shop supplies; abrasive and finishing products; and builders’ hardware.

