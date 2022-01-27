Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) PT Raised to C$8.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Headwater Exploration presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.60.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Shares of HWX opened at C$6.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.60. Headwater Exploration has a 12-month low of C$2.79 and a 12-month high of C$6.83.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$50.12 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Headwater Exploration will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.