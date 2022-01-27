Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Price Target Cut to €122.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €128.00 ($145.45) to €122.00 ($138.64) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prosus in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Prosus from €140.00 ($159.09) to €137.00 ($155.68) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

Shares of Prosus stock opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.02. Prosus has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $26.45.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

