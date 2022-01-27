Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.40. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at C$5.12, with a volume of 23,483 shares changing hands.

CFW has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Calfrac Well Services to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$6.90 to C$5.75 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.68, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$192.79 million and a PE ratio of 2.16.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$295.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$281.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

