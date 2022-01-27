BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.08

Shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.08 and traded as high as $7.77. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 979,134 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.08.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.581 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 32.28%. This is an increase from BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 19.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 31.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 62,262 shares in the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BPT)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

