HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Price Target Cut to GBX 810

HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,020 ($13.76) to GBX 810 ($10.93) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HMSVF. HSBC raised shares of HomeServe from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HomeServe in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of HomeServe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMSVF opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. HomeServe has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

