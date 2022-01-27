Elys Game Technology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 542 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 885% compared to the typical daily volume of 55 put options.

In other Elys Game Technology news, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. bought 24,200 shares of Elys Game Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.28 per share, with a total value of $79,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 139,953 shares of company stock worth $477,224. 41.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Elys Game Technology by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 36,250 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Elys Game Technology stock opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11. Elys Game Technology has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $63.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 4.82.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 28.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Elys Game Technology will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

